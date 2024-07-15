Sussex County Council to Meet at 1pm Tuesday

The Sussex County Council will be back in session Tuesday – but not starting until 1pm. The Council will recognize several retiring County employees and also receive a check from the Federal Government that is in lieu of federal taxes for the Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge. At 1:30 there will be public hearings on three sewer district annexations and six Conditional Use applications. The meeting begins at 1pm in the County Administration building on The Circle in Georgetown.

CLICK HERE FOR THE COUNCIL AGENDA

CLICK HERE FOR THE COUNCIL PACKET