Sussex Dept of Elections Planning Changes in Polling Locations

Changes are planned for Sussex County polling locations. The Department of Elections in Sussex County is adding 21 new polling locations in an effort to shorten potential wait times, reduce the driving distances for voters and to ensure that the most accessible facilities are being used. There are seven locations that are proposed to be eliminated. The Department of Elections has 8 early voting sites for the 2024 elections (there were 6 in 2022) – one at Milton Fire Hall is still waiting for approval and one other – a Lewes store front – is proposed.