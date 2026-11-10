Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 11/10/26

Monday the wind blew like snot. I have no idea what that means, but old timers used that description and since I have entered the realm of old timers I thought I would try it out. Tuesday looks a bit better with 10 to 15 knot winds and 2 to 3-foot seas while Wednesday is the pick of the litter with north winds of 5 to 10 knots and 2-foot seas.

When I spoke with Old Inlet Bait and Tackle they had nothing much to report. They said when they checked out the Indian River Inlet only three anglers were trying their luck. As for the beach, one lone surfcaster reported catching three dog sharks. At least he gave it a shot.

On my drive through Milton this morning I noticed no one was fishing at Wagamons Pond.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report