Teen Bicyclist Seriously Injured in Rehoboth Avenue Crash

For the second time this week, a teen bicyclist has been seriously injured in a collision with an auto in the Rehoboth/Dewey area. Police are investigating the latest crash involving a 19-year-old Russian-speaking woman who was riding this bicycle late Saturday afternoon.

Image courtesy WGMD/Alan Henney

It happened on Rehoboth Avenue-Extended at the entrance to Henlopen Square around 4:52 p.m. Several people who witnessed the crash were able to provide suspect details to responding officers. The striking vehicle and its occupants stopped in the Grand Rental Center parking lot where police placed the driver in handcuffs.

Image courtesy WGMD/Alan Henney

The bicyclist was flown to a trauma center from the Rehoboth Elementary School. She was last reported in serious condition, says Glenn Marshall, Sussex County EMS spokesman. No word yet on any charges.

Delaware State Police helicopter, Trooper 2, N1SP, lands at Rehoboth Elementary School to fly a trauma patient. Image courtesy WGMD/Alan Henney

The other crash that left a 13-year-old bicyclist in critical condition happened Tuesday night on the north edge of Dewey Beach.