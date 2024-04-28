Todd Culotta Elected Milford Mayor

Unofficial results of Saturday’s municipal election will bring some change to the city. In the Mayor’s race, Todd Culotta received 706 votes to 606 for incumbent Archie Campbell.

Lori Connor won the Second Ward, Michael Stewart will represent the Third Ward and longtime councilwoman, Katrina Wilson retained her Fourth Ward seat.

The First Ward race ended in tie with Mike Boyle and Madula Kalesis each receiving 224 votes. A special election will be scheduled within the next 30 days to determine the winner of that race.

Winners of the other races still need to be confirmed by the City Board of Election.