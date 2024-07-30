Town of Berlin Seeking Candidates for Municipal Election in October

The Town of Berlin has an election on Tuesday, October 1st – and anyone interested in filing as a candidate must do so by August 30th. The election includes the Office of the Mayor and Council seats for districts 2 and 3. Berlin voters must register with the Worcester County Board of Elections by Friday, August 30 – also registration and updates – like address changes can be made by calling the County Board of Elections or visiting vote.org. Mail-in voting – the Berlin municipal election is separate from County, State and National elections. You must submit a mail-in voting application directly to the Town of Berlin.

Additional information from the Town of Berlin:

Key Deadlines for the 2024 Election:

– Voter Registration: Berlin voters must register with the Worcester County Board of Elections by Friday, August 30, 2024. Registration and updates, such as address changes, can be made by contacting the Worcester County Board of Elections at 410-632-1320 or visiting vote.org.

– Candidate Filing: Candidates intending to run for Mayor or Council Seats in Districts 2 and 3 must file by 5:00 PM on Friday, August 30, 2024.

– Mail-In Voting Deadlines: PLEASE NOTE: The Berlin Municipal Election is separate from County, State, and National Elections. If you are on the Maryland Permanent Mail-In Voting List and wish to vote in the Berlin Municipal Election, you must submit a Mail-In Voting Application directly to the Town of Berlin.

Mail-In Voting: Applications for Mail-In Voting will be available starting August 5, 2024, and accepted beginning Tuesday, September 3, 2024. Applications can be found on the Berlin website at www.berlinmd.gov, under “Government – Municipal Elections,” or by contacting Kate Daub at kdaub@berlinmd.gov or 410-641-4002. Electronic forms must be printed, and the original signed application must be submitted.

Mail-In Voting Application submission deadlines: By mail: Received by 4:00 PM on Tuesday, September 24, 2024 (postmark not accepted).; In person: Received by 4:00 PM on Friday, September 27, 2024, at Berlin Town Hall, 10 William Street, Berlin.

– Write-In Candidate Deadline: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, at 5:00 PM. Write-in candidates will NOT appear on the printed ballot.

– Election Day: Tuesday, October 1, 2024. Polls will be open from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM

Polling Locations:

Voters in Districts 1 and 2 will cast their ballots at Buckingham Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Main Street.

Voters in Districts 3 and 4 will vote at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 405 Flower Street.

For necessary forms or further inquiries regarding Berlin’s municipal elections, please contact Special Projects Administrator Kate Daub at 410-641-4002 or kdaub@berlinmd.gov. Additional information can be found at berlinmd.gov under “Government – Municipal Elections.”