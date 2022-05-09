Transformer Fire Under Investigation In Ocean City

Ocean City firefighters were busy Mother’s Day handling multiple transformer failures or fires.

Transformers overheated and started to smoke, and in some cases they caught fire.

One incident occurred at a multi-story condo in the 11,000-block of Coastal Highway. Residents were evacuated from the Highpoint North Condominium.

Numerous other local fire Departments assisted Ocean City firefighters, and Delmarva Power crews also worked to fix the power circuit issues and determine the cause.