Tropical Weather System Headed to Delmarva This Weekend
September 21, 2023/
A tropical disturbance off of the southeast coast has led to tropical storm warnings for the Mid-Atlantic coastal areas. The storm will likely bring heavy rain, gusty winds–with gusts over 40 mph, and possibly beach erosion this weekend. The time frame of the storm affecting this area is expected to be late Friday through Sunday morning. The Talk of Delmarva will continue to have updates on the storm as it approaches and crosses this area.