Tuesday is Last Day to Register to Vote in Ocean City Municipal Election

Tuesday, October 15th is the final day that you can register to vote for the Ocean City municipal election on November 5th. You need to fill out and submit a Maryland Voter Registration Application from the Maryland Department of Elections website. This is ONLY for the Ocean City mayor and council election, which will be held separately from the state and federal election on November 5th.

On election day, Tuesday, November 5th – you will sign in at one location at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center to vote in the municipal election – and then you’ll sign in across the hall for the state and federal election (unless you voted early – which is ONLY for the state and federal election)