Two Die in Bridgeville House Fire Saturday Morning

Firefighters from Bridgeville and Greenwood were called for a residential fire just after 1:30 Saturday morning on Atlanta Road in Bridgeville. Crews arriving at the scene found a single family home with heavy fire. State Fire Investigators say two people were in the home at the time and unable to escape. Officials say they died from their injuries – their bodies were turned over to the Division of Forensic Science to determine identification and cause of death. Fire crews brought the fire under control just after 4am, but crews and investigators were on the scene for over 10 hours.

The cause and origin of the fire have not yet been determined.

Damage is estimated at $500,000.