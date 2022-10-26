Two Family Court Judges Confirmed by DE State Senate

The Delaware State Senate met in special session this afternoon to consider judicial nominations made by Governor John Carney. The Senate voted to confirm the reappointment of Judge Peter B. Jones to serve on the Family Court in Sussex County and Commissioner Emily A. Farley to serve as a Commissioner for the Family Court in Kent County.

Governor John Carney released this statement:

“I want to thank these two qualified jurists for their willingness to serve the people of the State of Delaware. Their experience and judgement will continue to be beneficial to our judiciary system,” said Governor Carney. “I want to thank members of the Delaware Senate for voting to confirm their reappointments.”