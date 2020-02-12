Two UD students undergoing testing for coronavirus

The University of Delaware has been notified by the Delaware Division of Public Health that two students are being screened by health officials for possible cases of coronavirus.

The risk to the UD community remains low, according to officials with the University of Delaware.

The students, who live off campus, are currently in isolation at an area hospital, safe and receiving care.

The Division of Public Health is coordinating testing with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Results are expected in the coming days.

At this time there are no confirmed cases of this novel coronavirus in Delaware.