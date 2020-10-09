UD Announces Furloughs In Cost-Cutting Initiative

Non-unionized employees of the University of Delaware are facing a five-percent salary reduction through unpaid leave as the school looks to stabilize its finances.
UD says further cost-cutting measures are also under consideration such as workforce reduction and organizational restructuring.
President Dennis Assanis last month informed the university community that the University of Delaware would face a $250-million dollar deficit this year without mitigation.
Assanis said the financial stress was brought on by the pandemic.
UD has already drawn $100-million from its endowment.
