UD Announces Plans For Spring Semester

The University of Delaware plans to offer more in-person instruction in the spring semester and to increase dorm occupancy.

The spring semester will start February 15th, one week later than usual.



President Dennis Assanis hopes the short delay will reduce the risk of the spread of influenza as well. There will be no spring break in 2021.



Residence halls are currently occupied at about 20-percent capacity. In the spring, the University of Delaware plans to increase to about 60-percent capacity, or about 4,000 students living on campus.



Tentatively, all Blue Hen sports that were postponed this fall – including football – will move to spring starting January 23rd.

“The vast majority of our students, faculty and staff have embraced the ‘Protect the Flock’ mindset to keep themselves and each other safe,” Assanis said. “Soon, we will be ramping up our surveillance testing program from 1,000 tests per week now to about 4,000 tests per week so we can quickly identify COVID-positive individuals and support them appropriately. These successes — and the culture of caring that is always a hallmark of the UD community — give us confidence to move forward with our plans to continue phasing in a more robust on-campus experience.”