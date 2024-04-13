UD Extends Fall Deposit Deadline Until May 15th Due to Federal Financial Aid Delays

Unprecedented delays in the US Department of Education’s release of financial information for students who completed their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) – so the University of Delaware has extended the traditional May 1st deposit deadline to May 15th for ALL admitted students. The University will also grant students extensions when requested so those waiting for aid notifications can make an informed decision on whether UD is the right choice for them this fall.

Additional information from the University of Delaware:

Admitted students are encouraged to place their deposit and secure their spot in the Class of 2028 as soon as possible. This will ensure that students meet all subsequent deadlines, including registering for housing, signing up for New Student Orientation, and many other next steps in the spring and summer.

For those students who need more time, especially those who expect to receive federal aid as a result of completing the FAFSA, UD will continue to grant extensions to admitted students who email admissions@udel.edu. As the delayed release of FAFSA information from the Department of Education is an ongoing issue, the University hopes that students can make their college choice within a few weeks of receiving their full financial aid package, which most students should receive in the coming weeks.

For further information, please visit: https://www.udel.edu/apply/undergraduate-admissions/admitted-students/