UD postpones May Commencement and University officials are looking for input on alternatives from graduating students.

As the uncertainty of the pandemic situation continues to evolve, UD officials are weighing the multiple factors in staging an event as complex as Commencement to determine the best course ahead.

While discussions are already underway between administrators and select student leaders, UD President Dennis Assanis is expanding that discussion via email to ask all students scheduled to receive a degree at this year’s Commencement. His communication seeks active input of all affected students, asking them to share their thoughts in a special online survey to help the administration make an informed decision for Commencement planning ahead. Students were asked to complete the survey by April 9.

“This is your celebratory moment, and only with your input can we make it meaningful for you,” Assanis said in the email.

Thanking students for their kindness, patience and understanding during this time of crisis, Assanis concluded his message to them, saying, “We will navigate the way forward as a Blue Hen community to celebrate you, our newest group of world changers: the proud graduates of the University of Delaware.”