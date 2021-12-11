UD Professor Advances in Jeopardy Professors Tournament

Jeopardy is airing a Professors Tournament and Friday was the last of the first round – and included University of Delaware Professor Deborah Steinberger. She is in the Languages Literatures Cultures Department. At the end of Friday’s show – all three of the final contestants won a nod to the semi-final round. Steinberger had enough in winnings to advance as a non-winner in the wild card selections. The tournament continues next week.