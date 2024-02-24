UD Recognized as Storm Ready by National Weather Service

The University of Delaware has become the first university in the state to gain full Storm Ready status from the National Weather Service. The University is also one of only five other entities in the state to achieve such recognition. The University has met a series of standards to become Storm Ready:

Establish a 24-hour warning point and emergency operations center.

Have more than one way to receive severe weather warnings and forecasts and to alert the public.

Create a system that monitors weather conditions locally.

Promote the importance of public readiness through community events.

Develop a formal hazardous weather plan, which includes training severe weather spotters, and holding emergency exercises.

“Weather safety is something that we put a lot of effort into and take very seriously,” said Josh Kelly, associate director of emergency management at UD. “Working with partners such as the National Weather Service, UDPD and the Center for Environmental Monitoring and Analysis helps ensure we are aware and prepared for whatever hazards come our way.”

Receiving this designation comes as the University has also recently been accepted into the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Weather Ready Ambassador program, which recognizes partners who contribute towards improving the nation’s readiness, responsiveness and overall resilience against extreme weather and climate events.

For more about weather safety on campus, please visit the Office of Emergency Management’s website and the University of Delaware-based Center for Environmental Monitoring and Analysis.

Information courtesy of the University of Delaware website.