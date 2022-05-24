UD Reinstates Mask Requirement At Indoor Public Spaces

The University of Delaware is reinstating a requirement that masks be worn inall indoor spaces, effective today (Tuesday) at 8:00 a.m.

The action is being taken in response to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations around the country. The mandate comes days before UD’s commencement in Newark, where President Joe Biden will address the graduates outdoors this Saturday.

The mask requirement applies to all UD-sponsored events, whether on or off-campus, and all indoor facilities including residence halls, libraries, classrooms and other public common spaces – also onboard campus shuttles and at University health care clinics.

The University’s full announcement follows:

In light of rising numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations around the country, including in Delaware over the past week, the University of Delaware is reinstating its masking requirement for all indoor spaces, effective at 8 a.m., Tuesday, May 24.

Face masks must be worn indoors except when actively eating or drinking. This requirement applies to all UD-sponsored events, no matter the location on or off campus, as well as all indoor facilities, including residence halls, libraries, classrooms and other public/common spaces. Classroom and/or presentation speakers may remove their masks while presenting as long as they are more than six feet from others in attendance. Masks also continue to be required on all campus shuttles and University transportation services, as well as health care clinics.

KN95 masks, which are recommended, are available to all UD students, faculty and staff at designated campus locations. This includes campus residence halls, the Trabant University Center, Perkins Student Center, the Morris Library and the Carpenter Sports Building. Those picking up a mask at these locations will need to show valid UD Identification. Faculty and staff can get masks from their individual departments or units. Detailed information about mask protocols is available on the UD coronavirus site.

Members of the University community also can pick up home antigen test kits at various campus locations. Positive results should be uploaded to the UD Health Portal.

As a reminder, COVID PCR testing is available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through this Thursday at Harker ISE Lab. Any members of the UD community who would like to get tested may register here.

This is a special time of year with many celebratory events as we mark the end of the academic year at UD, including Commencement and convocations, so it’s important that we all take every step possible to safeguard the health of ourselves and those around us. This means wearing a face mask indoors, getting tested and staying home when you are sick. The masking requirement applies to everyone regardless of vaccination status or past testing results.

UD officials will continue to monitor the spread of the disease. In the meantime, the face mask requirements will remain in effect until further notice.