UD Student Arrested for Having Gun on Campus

A University of Delaware freshman has been arrested after he was found to have a gun on campus. University Police were notified that 18 year old Michael Hearn was seen on December 16th in a Snapchat video brandishing a firearm. He was arrested at his campus residence hall and charged with possession of a firearm by a person prohibited – as well as several drug offenses. Hearn has been separated from the University and banned from campus – and he’s being referred to the Office of Student Conduct. He’s being held at Howard Young Correctional in default of an over $21,500 cash bond.