UD student cleared of possible coronavirus, another awaiting test results

One of two University of Delaware (UD) students being screened for coronavirus has been cleared and tested negative for the disease.

Earlier this week, UD officials announced that two students were undergoing testing for potential cases of the coronavirus, now officially referred to as COVID-19, a severe disease that’s killed over 1,300 people in China and sickened thousands of others.

The UD student has been released from the hospital and is doing well after test results from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) came back negative.

“While it is understandable to feel uncertain or anxious during a public health event, everyone needs to remember to care for one another and not make assumptions about others’ perceived symptoms or any characteristics of identity,” the University stated in a press release. “This is a time to support one another. Compassion and empathy for each other makes a difference.”

Another UD student remains at an area hospital, awaiting the results of CDC testing. That student is isolated at the hospital and is receiving care.