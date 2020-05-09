UD to Begin Phase Re-Activation of Campus Operations June 1st

The University of Delaware is using the Governor’s target date of June 1st to begin a phased re-activating of campus operations – starting with their research facilities. The rate of reopening facilities will be contingent on sufficient testing, tracing and personal protective equipment to ensure the safety of students, faculty and staff. The University community is invited to join in a General Faculty Meeting and Town Hall on Monday at 3pm.

To join the Zoom session and be able to submit questions during the meeting, members of the UD community are asked to register in advance. Space is limited, so the meeting will also be available on UDLive.

Webinar Registration: https://udel.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__lUlg5YmQUux4aiaaqb-8w

Read the full letter from President Assanis