UD to Start Town Hall Meetings in Search for New Dean of CANR

The University of Delaware is looking for the next dean of the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources (CANR). During October the candidates will visit the University and take part in town hall meetings. The first is set for Tuesday, October 3rd at 12:30pm in Townsend Commons. Candidates will present their vision for the college and take part in a Q & A session.

Calvin Keeler, professor of animal and food sciences and a member of the UD faculty since 1988, has served as interim CANR dean since January 2021.

Additional information from the University of Delaware:

The full schedule of candidate town halls will be available on the CANR dean search website, with biographical information about each candidate available through a UD login 24 hours before their town hall. A livestream link will be shared on the site before each event.

A recording of each town hall, along with a form for submitting feedback about the candidate, will be available for one week after the event.

The search advisory committee is co-chaired by Martin Heintzelman, department chair and professor of applied economics and statistics, and Michael Chajes, dean of the Honors College.

Reporting to UD’s Provost, the dean is responsible for the leadership of CANR, including the development, operations, and sustained excellence of all academic programs across the College’s schools, departments, and interdisciplinary centers and institutes.