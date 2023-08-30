University of Delaware Celebrates Arrival of New Students With Twilight Induction Ceremony

New students were off to a shining start earlier this week at the University of Delaware. 4,000 candles shone brightly as the University of Delaware’s Class of 2027 members ignited their academic careers and officially became Blue Hens. On Monday evening, UD’s newest students gathered on The Green for the University’s Twilight Induction Ceremony, a ritual that welcomes to campus all new students and marks the official start of their time at UD. University President Dennis Assanis says the Class of 2027 is one of the strongest classes in UD’s history and adds that a record 37,000 students applied to UD in 2023. Also, this year’s class had the highest test scores and cumulative grade point averages of any class in at least the past five years.