University of Delaware to Test UD Alert Friday at All Campuses

The University of Delaware will conduct a test of UD Alert, the University’s emergency notification system, on Friday, September 27th beginning at 1pm. The UD Alert test will include email and text messages and is designed to ensure that all members of the University community can receive information during a campus crisis or emergency.

This Alert test is for all UD students and employees across all campuses of the University from Newark to Lewes. All UD community members should visit the UD Alert website to learn more about the emergency notification system and register if you haven’t already. UD Alert is the primary means of notifying the campus community about an imminent threat or emergency situation.

