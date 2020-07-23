University of Delaware Will Begin New Academic Year With Virtual Learning

The University of Delaware will conduct a majority of fall 2020 courses online, according to President Dennis Assanis.

This will include undergraduate, graduate and courses offered in UD’s Associate in Arts Program. Only select courses designated as requiring an in-person component will meet on campus.

Courses and finals will also be online after the Thanksgiving break in November. Anyone on campus – including students, staff and visitors – will complete a daily health screening questionnaire electronically.

On-campus housing at the University of Delaware wil be limited primarily to students enrolled in programs where face-to-face instruction is available, international students, students who face hardship and require housing, and those in field placements or clinical rotations.

Also, any students staying at residence halls will not have a roommate.

