Update: Accused Drug Ring Leader, 3 Other Suspects Still At Large

Delaware State Police continue their search for the alleged leader of a large-scale drug trafficking organization as well as three other individuals.

An investigation known as “Operation Dawg House” began in November 2020. State Police said the drug ring was connected to 16 Delaware overdose cases, four of which were fatal. Two overdose deaths also occurred in Worcester County and Wicomico County. 55 people were indicted or arrested.

The accused leader, George Johnson of Bridgeville or Laurel, is still wanted, as are Allen White of Georgetown, Andre Washington of Seaford and Semeion Reed of Georgetown.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 4 at 302-856-5850 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

George Johnson

George Johnson, 40, of Bridgeville / Laurel

Johnson is currently wanted on the following crimes:

Racketeering (Felony)

7 counts – Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

33 counts – Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Allen White

Allen White, 35, of Georgetown

White is currently wanted on the following crimes:

3 counts – Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Andre Washington

Andre Washington, 27, of Seaford

Washington is currently wanted on the following crimes:

3 counts – Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Semeion Reed

Semeion Reed, 21, of Georgetown

Reed is currently wanted on the following crimes:

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

2 Counts – Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

