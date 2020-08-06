Update: DEC, Choptank Co-ops Complete Restorations, Delmarva Work Continues

More and more electric customers and co-op members are getting their power back.

Delmarva Power says it has completed more than 115,000 restorations since Tropical Storm Isaias blew through Tuesday, spawning several tornadoes.

Currently most of its remaining 2,600 customers without electricity are in its northern service territory. Some may be without service until Friday evening.

Personnel from other parts of the country have arrived to assist Delmarva’s restoration effort.

Delaware Electric Cooperative and Choptank Electric Co-op are not reporting any remaining outages on their websites this morning.