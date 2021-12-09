Update: Investigation Finds Former Caroline Co. Judge Did Not Distribute Child Porn

An investigation into the late Caroline County Circuit Judge Jonathan Newell, who took his own life in September, has determined that he did not distribute any images of child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek Barron and officials with the FBI Baltimore Field Office, Maryland State Police and the States Attorneys of Dorchester and Caroline Counties announced the update Wednesday.

A federal criminal complaint that was unsealed on the day of Newell’s suicide charged him with sexual exploitation of a minor to produce child pornography. The investigation has continued since his death.

That investigation also has determined that there were no other individuals involved in the alleged exploitation.

The statement also stated:

A criminal complaint is not a finding of guilt. An individual charged by criminal complaint is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty at some later criminal proceedings.

If you or someone you know would like assistance obtaining counseling regarding this matter, please contact the FBI Baltimore Field Office at (410) 265-8080.

