Utility and Road Crews Battle Downed Trees & Wires as Winds Howl Across Delmarva

Utility companies have been on the job throughout Sunday as damaging winds have knocked out power to residents across Delmarva. Delaware Electric Cooperative has worked to restore over 4500 homes without power in central and southern Delaware on Sunday due to broken poles, downed trees and wires. Co-op officials warn that if you do lose power – be prepared to be without power for several hours or longer – and have a backup plan if you require electricity for medical equipment. Co-op officials will be updating their Facebook page.

Delmarva Power crews have worked throughout the day as well – the bulk of their work late Sunday into Monday morning has been with hundreds of outages mainly from central Kent County and New Castle County in Delaware and in northeast Maryland. Those outages also the result of broken and downed utility poles and lines and downed trees.

DelDOT crews have also been working throughout the storm as high winds are causing issues around the state with trees and wires down on roads and a number of traffic signals without power. Officials urge everyone to drive carefully – dark signals and fallen trees can be reported to the Transportation Management Center by calling #77.