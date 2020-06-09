Vehicle Crash into Long Neck Area House – Both Catch Fire

Image courtesy IRVFC

Indian River Vol Fire Co was called for a vehicle crash on Route 24 near Long Neck around 1:45 Tuesday afternoon. After the initial call, it was upgraded to a structure fire. EMS units arriving at the scene found the vehicle and structure fully involved – personnel from Lewes and Millsboro helped to battle the blaze. Officials believe the driver of the Jeep Cherokee was westbound on Route 24 and left the roadway striking a fence and the home before the Jeep caught fire.

Both the Jeep and home suffered heavy damage. The driver of the Jeep was taken to a nearby medical facility. The occupant of the house was not injured. Delaware State Police and the State Fire Marshal are investigating.

click here for more pictures