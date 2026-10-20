Verizon Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) Project Included in Jobsfirst Accelerator Program

Another business has been added to the JobsFirst Accelerator. Governor Matt Meyer announced that the Verizon Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) project has been included. This will connect over 2000 homes and businesses across Delaware with high-speed broadband infrastructure with the goal of connecting every home and business to reliable high-speed internet..

Additional information from Governor Matt Meyer:

The Governor’s Office, the Delaware Broadband Office and the Department of Technology and Information, in collaboration with the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) and Verizon, will be using the JobsFirst permitting acceleration efforts to expedite BEAD investments in connectivity across the state.

“Delaware is growing and our technological infrastructure should support the expanding needs of our communities,” said Governor Matt Meyer. “Broadband expansion will directly improve education and business opportunities to support Delaware’s economic competitiveness in the region and country. Our Permitting Accelerator is built to support our continued growth, and this partnership will benefit the entire state.”

That vision is already taking shape through the state’s BEAD program, which now includes the ability for projects to be added to JobsFirst.

“Our goal with BEAD has always been to get every Delawarean connected to reliable high-speed internet, and adding this project to JobsFirst gets us there faster,” said Chief Information Officer Bob Osmond. “The Verizon project will reach more than 2,000 homes and businesses that have been waiting too long for service. With state agencies reviewing permits on a shared timeline, construction can start sooner, and people can get connected faster. This project leverages nearly $4 in private capital for every $1 in federal funding invested. This $43.3 million commitment is a strong return for taxpayers and proof of what the state and its partners can do when we work toward the same goal.”

The Delaware Broadband Office, which oversees BEAD in the state, says the Permitting Accelerator is what keeps those timelines moving.

“Every day we save in permitting is a day closer to bringing broadband to the Delawareans who need it,” said Connor Perry, Executive Director of the Delaware Broadband Office. “Placing a BEAD project in the Permitting Accelerator streamlines reviews without cutting corners, so crews spend their time building instead of waiting, and families and businesses can start using their new service that much earlier.”

The approach is also drawing support at the federal level, where the agency that administers BEAD is encouraging states to adopt similar efforts.

“NTIA is working with states around the country to speed up permitting and connect families and businesses to high-speed internet as quickly as possible,” said Arielle Roth, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information and NTIA Administrator. “We’re happy to see BEAD projects included in Delaware’s Permitting Accelerator, which will help to streamline processes and remove administrative roadblocks that would slow down broadband buildouts.”

With this project now a part of JobsFirst, Delaware is moving closer to its goal of connecting every home and business to reliable high-speed internet.

“Verizon is proud to serve customers and communities across Delaware and values our strong partnership with state leadership to expand broadband access statewide,” said Tony Lewis, Vice President of Public Policy for Verizon. “Through the JobsFirst Accelerator Program, we are working collaboratively to advance broadband deployment efficiently and accelerate connectivity for residents and businesses. Reliable, high-speed broadband is essential to Delaware’s economic competitiveness, creating new opportunities in education, workforce development, business growth, and innovation. We appreciate Governor Meyer’s leadership and the continued collaboration of Chief Information Officer Bob Osmond, Executive Director of the Delaware Broadband Office Connor Perry, and our partners across the state. We look forward to working together to deliver meaningful progress that ensures more Delawareans can access the connectivity they need to thrive.”

The Delaware Broadband Office, part of the Department of Technology and Information, leads the state’s efforts to expand high-speed internet access to every Delaware home and business. For more information about the Delaware Broadband Office and the BEAD program, visit broadband.delaware.gov.