Voluntary Evacuation Called for All of Chincoteague

Chincoteague has declared a local state of emergency as tidal flooding will begin this morning and continue through Tuesday. Chincoteague Emergency Management officials expect major flooding Monday afternoon during high tide between 2 and 5pm and a voluntary evacuation has been issued for all of Chincoteague – especially those who live in the Bunker Hill area and Ocean Breeze community. Arcadia High School in Oak Hall will open as a shelter at 8am Monday.

VDOT is monitoring the causeway and will notify the Town approximately one hour prior to any closing. The Town will notify citizens by our Code Red system and other media outlets.