Weather Impacts from Tropical Storm Debby Likely for Delmarva

As Tropical Storm Debby makes its way north, we can expect impacts on Delmarva. In Talbot County, Maryland, 2-4 inches of rain are expected from today through Saturday morning with some instances of flash flooding from heavy rainfall. High winds on Friday morning through Saturday morning are in the forecast with sustained winds up to 18 mph and gusts up to near 30 mph. Minor tidal flooding is possible during the Friday morning (8 a.m.) and Friday evening (9 p.m.) high tides. According to the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, river flooding concerns will increase for the weekend and into early next week from Tropical Storm Debby. Meanwhile, to help mitigate the risk of flooding from the approaching storm, the City of Seaford Public Works Crew is actively inspecting and clearing debris from catch basins across the city. This effort will continue throughout the duration of the storm. Officials have also prepared a list of tips to further assist in reducing the potential for flooding. Check out the City of Seaford’s page for more information.