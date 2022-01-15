Weekly COVID-19 Update: New Positive Cases, Hospitalizations Continue to Trend Upward

The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) is providing an update on the most recent statistics related to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Delaware, as of Thursday, Jan 13, 2021. DPH reported the highest number of new positive daily cases since the start of the pandemic with 4,771 positive cases reported to the state Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. In addition, the total number of current COVID-19 hospitalizations surpassed the record high this week with 759 individuals hospitalized as of Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.

Delaware is experiencing a surge in cases and hospitalizations. It is important that Delawareans take important steps to keep themselves and others safe.

Get vaccinated and boosted. COVID-19 vaccines continue to offer the best protection against infection, hospitalization and death.

Wear a well-fitting mask in public and when around others outside of your household. Make sure your mask fits properly over your nose and mouth.

Stay home if you have symptoms or if you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. Avoid non-essential in-person social gatherings.

Go to the emergency room if you have a true emergency, but do not go to the ER only for a COVID-19 test. Our hospitals are strained, and emergency departments need to be preserved for life-threatening emergencies.

Tests are in high demand. Get tested if:

§ You have symptoms.

§ It has been five days after you were exposed to someone with COVID-19.

§ You are unvaccinated (those not vaccinated should be tested once per week).

COVID-19 Cases and Hospitalizations:

Total positive cases since March 11, 2020: 221,811

7-day average of new positive cases: 3,153.1, an increase from 2,738.4 last week.

7-day average for the percentage of total positive tests: 32%, an increase from 28.3% last week

Hospitalizations: 729, an increase of 37 from last week; critically ill: 69, an increase of 6 from last week

Total COVID-19 deaths: 2,396

Total COVID-19 deaths reported since last week: 66, including 20 from a review of vital statistics records.

COVID-19 Vaccinations:

Total number of doses administered in Delaware: 1,599,196

Percentage of Delawareans 5+ who received at least one dose (CDC data): 82.9%

Percentage of Delawareans 12+ who have received at least one dose (CDC data): 88.2%

Percentage of Delawareans 18+ who received at least one dose (CDC data): 90.2%

Percent of Delawareans who are fully vaccinated (CDC data): 65%

All qualifying Delawareans should get vaccinated. Individuals who qualify for a booster dose should get one as soon as possible. For the latest information on the COVID-19 vaccine in Delaware, visit de.gov/getmyvaccine. For information on boosters, visit de.gov/boosters. Delaware’s latest COVID-19 vaccination statistics can be found under the Vaccine Tracker dashboard at de.gov/healthycommunity.

Breakthrough Cases (cumulative since vaccinations began):

Total breakthrough cases: 14,801, or 2.5% of fully vaccinated individuals

Total breakthrough hospitalizations: 179

Total breakthrough deaths: 155

A breakthrough case is defined as testing positive for COVID-19 after an individual has been fully vaccinated for two weeks or more.

COVID-19 Variant Cases in Delaware:

Of the samples collected during the week of Dec. 24 – Dec. 30, the Omicron variant represented 93% of cases sequenced for a variant of concern, variant of interest, or variant being monitored. The remaining 7% of sequenced cases were identified as Delta.

As a reminder, DPH is now providing variant data based on sample collection date rather than sequencing date, due to the length of time between sample collection (when a person is tested) and when samples are sequenced by laboratories, which can be lagged by two weeks or longer, This will more accurately reflect the proportion of specific variants that are circulating in the community at various points in time.

The Delaware Public Health Laboratory and other laboratories regularly monitor for the presence of COVID-19 variants, including Delta and Omicron, through routine genomic sequencing of test specimens. Genome sequencing is a public health surveillance tool used to monitor the prevalence of COVID-19 variants; it is not used to diagnose individuals with a specific strain of COVID-19, as treatment recommendations do not differ based on variant strains. COVID-19 tests identify current infection of COVID-19, but do not identify a specific variant of the virus the individual might have.

Long-term Care Statistics:

As of Thursday, Jan. 13, there have been a total of 3,037 positive COVID-19 cases involving long-term care residents, and 886 residents of Delaware long-term care facilities have died from complications related to COVID-19.

Flu Update:

There were 28 laboratory-confirmed cases reported the week of Jan. 2 – Jan. 8. As of Jan. 8, 2022, the most recent date for which flu statistics are available, there have been 579 laboratory-confirmed cases for the current season. The cases involved 405 individuals from New Castle County, 73 from Kent County and 101

from Sussex County. This number reflects only the number of lab-confirmed cases; the actual number of cases circulating statewide is likely higher as not all people with the flu seek treatment, and many cases are diagnosed through rapid test kits in a provider’s office versus a lab.

All individuals 6 months and older are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated against the flu if they haven’t already. Flu vaccines are available at pharmacies (including those in grocery stores), participating medical provider offices, Federally Qualified Health Centers (for their patients), as well as Division of Public Health clinics. DPH is also advising the public that the flu vaccine can be administered at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine.

For the latest information on the flu in Delaware, visit flu.delaware.gov.

Resources:

Individuals with general questions about COVID-19 should call Delaware 2-1-1, individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211, or email delaware211@uwde.org. Hours of operation are:

Monday – Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Medically related questions regarding testing, symptoms, and health-related guidance can be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov.

