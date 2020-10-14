Who Is Delaware Teacher Of The Year?

Delaware’s Teacher of the Year is a teacher of English learning students in New Castle County’s Red Clay School District.

Kimberly Stock received the honor in a virtual ceremony Tuesday hosted by the Department of Education and Education Secretary Susan Bunting. She teaches at McKean High School.

20 local district and charter school teachers of the year were in the running.

Stock’s commitment to English learners likely comes from her own background.

She was abandoned as a child in South Korea, lived with a foster family, then was adopted by a white family in Nebraska.

She does not know her age, her birthplace or her given name.

Kimberly Stock will represent Delaware as a candidate for National Teacher of the Year.

She also receives a grant of $5,000 for the benefit of her students’ educations, as well as additional personal grants totaling $5,000. “We must provide moments for our most vulnerable students to shine. When I surveyed staff about their training in English learner teaching methods, few said they had ever taken even one class. Meanwhile our EL population has grown over 81 percent in the last five years at McKean, making everyone a teacher of English learners,” Stock said.