Who Will Be The Next Del. Teacher of the Year?

Delaware’s 2022 Teacher of the Year will be named tonight (Monday). The Delaware Department of Education will live-stream the event on its social media channels starting at 7:00 p.m.

School districts and the Delaware Charter Network submitted nominations for the statewide award. The candidates have been observed in the classroom by a former Delaware Teacher of the Year. Five Delaware Department of Education Staff members review the applications, and another independent panel of non-department judges selects the Teacher of the Year.



The Delaware Teacher of the Year receives a $5,000 grant for the educational benefit of his or her students and a personal grant of $3,000. Also, each nominee is eligible for a $2,000 grant.

To find out more about the candidates for Teacher of the Year, please CLICK HERE

The nominees are:

Appoquinimink: Amanda Binkley of Odessa High (engineering and computer science)

Brandywine: Jahsha Tabron of Brandywine High (special education)

Caesar Rodney: Karine Scott of Simpson Elementary (physical education)

Cape Henlopen: Maura Johnson of Shields Elementary (third grade)

Capital: Morgan Jewell of Hartly Elementary (kindergarten)

Charter Network: Diana Magaña of Las Américas ASPIRA Academy (third grade Spanish immersion)

Christina: Carla Probst of Downes Elementary (fourth grade)

Colonial: Robert Poore of Southern Elementary (physical education)

Delmar: Sonja Warner of Delmar High (mathematics)

Indian River: Haley Mears of East Millsboro Elementary (special education)

Lake Forest: Clarence ‘Clay’ F. Beauchamp II of Lake Forest South Elementary (kindergarten)

Laurel: Jessica Pajda of Laurel High (social studies)

Milford: Sarah Simon of Morris Early Childhood Center (kindergarten)

New Castle County Vo-Tech: Dustin Craighton of St. Georges Technical High (science)

POLYTECH: Debra Castille-Hall of POLYTECH High (English)

Red Clay Consolidated: Matthew Marion of Linden Hill Elementary (music)

Seaford: Melissa Pinkerton of Seaford High (English)

Smyrna: Lauren Mohamed of Sunnyside Elementary (music)

Sussex Tech: Stephanie Pegelow of Sussex Technical High (English)

Woodbridge: Kira Wagar of Woodbridge High (English)