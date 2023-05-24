Wicomico County Man Sentenced to 15 Years for Distributing Fentanyl

Image courtesy Wicomico County State’s Attorney

A Quantico man has been sentenced for possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl. Wicomico County Circuit Court Judge Karen Dean sentenced 25 year old Treyvon Walston to 15 years in prison. When Walston was arrested in August of 2022, he was on supervised probation for a 2nd degree sexual offense. The arrest violated his probation and he was also sentenced to 18 months in prison for the violation of probation – to run consecutively to his 15 year sentence.

In July of 2022 an investigation into Walston distributing drugs in Wicomico County led to the execution of a search and seizure warrant on his home. Wicomico County Sheriff’s deputies turned up over 54 grams of fentanyl, tramadol, cocaine, packaging material and more.

Click here for original story – https://www.wgmd.com/fentanyl-cocaine-seized-at-wicomico-co-home-2-arrested/