Wicomico Teacher of the Year Semifinalists Pared to 25 Candidates

The number of Teacher of the Year candidates has been reduced to 25 semifinalists. Now begins an extensive judging process that will lead to the naming of the Wicomico County Teacher of the Year on April 12. The semi-finalists are one from each school and one for Special Programs were announced January 12 – however this month each semifinalist will submit a writing prompt and sit for an interview with a panel of judges. A public speaking event has already been held.

Here are the semifinalists: Congratulations and good luck to the 2023 semifinalists for Wicomico Teacher of the Year!

Semifinalists for Wicomico Teacher of the Year:

Beaver Run Elementary: Dr. Nan Richerson, Music

Bennett Middle: Deanna Marshall, English Language Arts

Charles H. Chipman Elementary: Bethany Simon, Kindergarten

Delmar Elementary: Jenna Purnell, 4th Grade

East Salisbury Elementary: Kirsten Biddle, 3rd Grade

Fruitland Intermediate: Danielle Pulliam, 5th Grade

Fruitland Primary: Kellie Martino, Prekindergarten 3

Glen Avenue Elementary: Tuishula “Tish” Wise, 3rd Grade

James M. Bennett High: Victoria Olinde, Math

Mardela Middle & High: Don Abbatiello, Social Studies

North Salisbury Elementary: Kelli Lewis, 4th Grade Magnet

Northwestern Elementary: Melissa Hileman, 5th Grade

Parkside High: Sherri Harkins, French

Pemberton Elementary: Brenda Rhoads, 5th Grade

Pinehurst Elementary: Andromeda Massey, Prekindergarten

Pittsville Elementary & Middle: Ken Dasher, Band

Prince Street Elementary: Emily Dale, 1st Grade

Salisbury Middle: Heidi Hershey, Math

West Salisbury Elementary: Tara Martens, Math Intervention

Westside Intermediate: Kara Watson, 2nd Grade