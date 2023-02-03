Wicomico Teacher of the Year Semifinalists Pared to 25 Candidates
February 3, 2023/
The number of Teacher of the Year candidates has been reduced to 25 semifinalists. Now begins an extensive judging process that will lead to the naming of the Wicomico County Teacher of the Year on April 12. The semi-finalists are one from each school and one for Special Programs were announced January 12 – however this month each semifinalist will submit a writing prompt and sit for an interview with a panel of judges. A public speaking event has already been held.
Here are the semifinalists: Congratulations and good luck to the 2023 semifinalists for Wicomico Teacher of the Year!
Semifinalists for Wicomico Teacher of the Year:
- Beaver Run Elementary: Dr. Nan Richerson, Music
- Bennett Middle: Deanna Marshall, English Language Arts
- Charles H. Chipman Elementary: Bethany Simon, Kindergarten
- Delmar Elementary: Jenna Purnell, 4th Grade
- East Salisbury Elementary: Kirsten Biddle, 3rd Grade
- Fruitland Intermediate: Danielle Pulliam, 5th Grade
- Fruitland Primary: Kellie Martino, Prekindergarten 3
- Glen Avenue Elementary: Tuishula “Tish” Wise, 3rd Grade
- James M. Bennett High: Victoria Olinde, Math
- Mardela Middle & High: Don Abbatiello, Social Studies
- North Salisbury Elementary: Kelli Lewis, 4th Grade Magnet
- Northwestern Elementary: Melissa Hileman, 5th Grade
- Parkside High: Sherri Harkins, French
- Pemberton Elementary: Brenda Rhoads, 5th Grade
- Pinehurst Elementary: Andromeda Massey, Prekindergarten
- Pittsville Elementary & Middle: Ken Dasher, Band
- Prince Street Elementary: Emily Dale, 1st Grade
- Salisbury Middle: Heidi Hershey, Math
- West Salisbury Elementary: Tara Martens, Math Intervention
- Westside Intermediate: Kara Watson, 2nd Grade
- Westside Primary: Debbie Wessels, 1 st Grade
- Wicomico High: James “Matt” McMurdo, Special Education
- Wicomico Middle: Michele Lilly, Math Intervention
- Willards Elementary: Kelli Scholl, Physical Education
- Special Programs: Dana Hetzler, ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages), English Language Support Center