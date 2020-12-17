Wounded Officer Released From Hospital For Rehab

One week after he was shot during an attempted arrest along Coastal Highway near Rehoboth Beach, Milford Police Senior Corporal Timothy Webb was released from Christiana Hospital Thursday.

Webb, a member of a fugitive task force, suffered several gunshot wounds during an exchange of gunfire with Evelio Rivera of Reading, Pennsylvania. Rivera was shot and killed. Rivera was wanted for attempted murder.

Webb was escorted out of the hospital and along the route to a rehabilitation facility where he will continue his recovery.

Delaware State Police said this week that the December 10th incident in the Econo Lodge Inn parking lot is still under investigation.