Write-In Candidate Enters Sussex Co. 3rd District Council Election

The election for Sussex County Council’s Third District is not over, after all.



Mark Schaeffer won last week’s Republican Primary, and incumbent I.G. Burton declined to run as a write-in.

Now, the organizer of a movement to draft Burton’s write-in candidacy is now planning to run as a write-in herself, after Burton decided to no longer pursue re-election. Patti Drago confirmed to WGMD that she is in the race and is developing her campaign in the next couple of days.

Drago said traffic management, job creation, and gaining more recognition for Sussex County from “up north” in the state are a few of her major concerns.

“I am not affiliated with any party. I am not affiliated with any special interests,” Drago said. “This is me. This has been the story of my life. I have never been a person to join an clique or be a certain special interest – it’s about a broad-based approach.”