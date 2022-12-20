Arrest Made in 2021 Murder Near Harrington

Image courtesy DSP

A Felton man has been arrested in connection with a murder in March of 2021 in the Harrington area. Delaware State Police developed 20 year old Adryan Jean-Baptiste of Felton as a suspect in the shooting death of 20 year old Maricruz Sanchez of Milford. Sanchez was westbound on Route 14 when a dark-colored SUV pulled alongside her car. The suspect fired a handgun at Sanchez’s car – she was shot multiple times. Sanchez was taken to an area hospital and was later pronounced deceased.

Jean-Baptiste was arrested Monday at Dover Probation & Parole when he reported to his probation officer. He is charged with 1st degree murder and 1st degree conspiracy and is being held at SCI in default of over $1-million cash bond.

