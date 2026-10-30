Aternium Accepted into DE JobsFirst Permitting Accelerator

Delaware Governor Matt Meyer Friday announced that Aternium’s proposed $380-million hydrogen and heavy water production facility in Dover has been accepted into the JobsFirst Permitting Accelerator. The Delaware-based clean hydrogen startup plans to develop the facility at Garrison Oak Business and Technology Park – creating about 50 permanent technical, engineering, operations and manufacturing jobs and hundreds of construction jobs. Currently in the planning phase – and waiting on local, state and third-party approvals – construction is expected to begin in late November of next year.

Additional information from Gov Meyer:

The project would produce high-purity hydrogen for Mid-Atlantic customers and heavy water, also known as deuterium oxide, for industries including pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, defense and advanced technology.

“When a company chooses Delaware, our job is to make sure government helps them succeed instead of standing in their way,” said Governor Matt Meyer. “Aternium is bringing the kind of cutting-edge manufacturing, private investment and good-paying jobs that will help grow our economy. Through JobsFirst, we’re bringing state agencies together to cut unnecessary red tape and get the projects Delawareans need over the finish line.”

“America needs a reliable domestic supply of heavy water, and Aternium is bringing that production back to the U.S. – starting in Delaware,” said Andrew Cottone, Founder and CEO of Aternium. “With Governor Meyer’s leadership and support from the JobsFirst Accelerator, we’re turning that vision into reality. Our Dover facility will strengthen national supply chains, power Mid-Atlantic industry with high purity hydrogen and create the high-paying careers that will help build Delaware’s future.”

Aternium’s proposed facility represents a significant opportunity to establish domestic production of heavy water, a specialized material used in advanced manufacturing, scientific research and emerging technologies. The United States currently relies on imported heavy water, and the Dover facility could help strengthen domestic supply chains while supporting Delaware’s growing advanced manufacturing sector.

The announcement builds on the state’s previous support for Aternium. In September 2025, the Delaware Division of Small Business awarded the company $1 million through the State Small Business Credit Initiative’s Delaware Accelerator and Seed Capital Program to support the expansion of its clean hydrogen production capabilities.

This proposed $380 million facility is expected to begin construction in late November 2027, with an estimated 18-month construction period. The project is currently in the planning phase, and local, state and third-party approvals have not yet begun.

Established through Executive Order 18, the JobsFirst Permitting Accelerator coordinates permitting across state agencies by providing accepted projects with a single point of contact, streamlining interagency reviews and increasing transparency and accountability throughout the permitting process. The program targets completion of complex state permitting reviews within 120 business days while maintaining Delaware’s environmental, public safety and regulatory standards.

The Accelerator is designed to help projects that deliver meaningful public benefits move through the permitting process more efficiently, including developments that expand housing, strengthen energy infrastructure, create jobs and attract private investment.

Aternium joins previously accepted JobsFirst Permitting Accelerator projects advancing housing, energy, broadband and critical infrastructure development across Delaware.

Delawareans can learn more about the JobsFirst Permitting Accelerator and track participating projects here.