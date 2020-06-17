Constitutional Amendment Proposal Passes Del. State Senate

By
Mark Fowser
A proposed amendment to the Delaware state Constitution that would prohibit discrimination based on race, color or national origin advances in the Delaware General Assembly.

The State Senate overwhelmingly approved the bill Tuesday. It’s part of a package of justice-based measures announced last week by the Delaware Legislative Black Caucus.

The proposed amendment moves to the State House for consideration.

An amendment requires two-thirds approval in two consecutive General Assemblies for it to become part of the Constitution.