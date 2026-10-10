Construction Begins at Bethany Beach Boardwalk Plaza

The Boardwalk Plaza in Bethany Beach is a construction zone. This is an effort to restore and strengthen the area beneath the easternmost portion of the wooden boardwalk where a timber bulkhead that supports and stabilizes the paved portion of the plaza has deteriorated and needs rehabilitation.

A new Mechanically Stabilized Earth wall will be constructed which will provide greater structural stability and protection for the plaza area during coastal storms.

While much of the plaza is closed – walkways at the north and south ends of the plaza remain open – and all businesses in the Boardwalk Plaza remain open and accessible.

The construction is expected to be completed before Thanksgiving.