Delaware State Police Arrest Postlethwait Middle School Student Found with BB Gun

The Delaware State Police arrested a teenage boy from Dover, Delaware, after a BB gun was found in his backpack on Wednesday at Postlethwait Middle School in Camden. According to State Police, on October 7th, the School Resource Officer (SRO) assigned to the Caesar Rodney School District, responded to F. Niel Postlethwait Middle School on South State Street in Camden, after being notified by school staff that they found a BB gun in a student’s backpack. During the investigation, the SRO learned that staff was told that the 13-year-old student dropped a vaping device in the hallway. During the staff’s safety search of the student’s backpack, they found a BB gun. No one was injured. The 13-year-old was taken to Troop 3, charged with Possession of a Firearm in a Safe School Zone (Felony), arraigned by Family Court, and released on his own recognizance to a parent/guardian.