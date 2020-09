Voters in Dewey Beach head to the polls Saturday to elect two to the town commission. Incumbents David Moskowitz and Gary Persinger are challenged by William Stevens for the two 2-year term seats. The polls are open Saturday from 10am to 6pm at the Dewey Beach Lifesaving Station on Dagsworthy Avenue. Absentee ballots should be returned to Town Hall by 5pm Friday – or to the polling location by 6pm Saturday.