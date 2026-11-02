ELECTION DAY INFORMATION FOR DELAWARE & MARYLAND

POLLS IN DELAWARE & MARYLAND ARE OPEN FROM 7am TO 8pm ON ELECTION DAY

VOTER INFORMATION – DELAWARE

VOTER INFORMATION – MARYLAND

KNOW YOUR RIGHTS

Your voting rights and First Amendment rights:

If you are registered to vote, you are entitled to vote.

You can’t be coerced, threatened, hindered or intimidated by any person or corporation when voting.

You can vote if you are in line when polls close at 8 p.m. on November 3.

If you make a mistake on your ballot, you can ask a poll worker for a new one.

If voting machines are down at your polling place, you can ask for a paper ballot.

If your name isn’t in the poll book, you can still vote with a provisional ballot. You’ll be notified in writing when you vote as to how you can find out whether your vote was counted, and if not, why not.

If you are blind or physically disabled, you can bring up to two people to help you vote.

If you moved or changed your name without telling the Department of Elections, you can vote at the polling place of your address on Election Day by correcting your name and address on Election Day before you vote.

If you need help in the voting booth, two elections officers from different parties have to help at the same time. They cannot influence your decision, and they must leave the voting booth before you cast your vote.

Electioneering laws specifically pertain to advocacy for candidates, partisan topics, and “issues on the ballot”; voters are free to enter voting rooms while wearing t-shirts or slogans relating to non-partisan issues (e.g., “Black Lives Matter” or “Blue Lives Matter”).

All polling places should be physically accessible. Voters with disabilities, including voters who are blind, are entitled to at least one accessible voting machine at the polling place under the Help America Vote Act. Delaware’s voting machines all have full accessibility features.

Campaign staff and volunteers are allowed to contact voters in person or by phone, irrespective of “No Soliciting” signs, but are also prohibited from doing so within 50 feet of the entrance to a polling location.

Voters who are concerned about a perceived threat to their safety should call 911; voters who are concerned about any other problem can contact the Delaware Department of Elections’ voter hotline at (302) 739-4277.