Governor Meyer Honors Former State Senator Patti Blevins; State Flag Lowered to Half-Staff

Former Delaware Senate President Pro Tempore Patricia “Patti” Blevins has died after decades of public service, including time on the Elsmere Town Council, as Elsmere mayor and nearly three decades in the Delaware Senate. Governor Matt Meyer has ordered the Delaware flag lowered to half-staff in her honor. The governor extended condolences to her family, friends and former colleagues adding that Blevins a dedicated public servant whose legacy includes advocacy for domestic violence victims and animal welfare.



Governor Meyer’s Statement: