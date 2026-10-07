Governor Meyer Honors Former State Senator Patti Blevins; State Flag Lowered to Half-Staff
October 7, 2026/
Former Delaware Senate President Pro Tempore Patricia “Patti” Blevins has died after decades of public service, including time on the Elsmere Town Council, as Elsmere mayor and nearly three decades in the Delaware Senate. Governor Matt Meyer has ordered the Delaware flag lowered to half-staff in her honor. The governor extended condolences to her family, friends and former colleagues adding that Blevins a dedicated public servant whose legacy includes advocacy for domestic violence victims and animal welfare.
Governor Meyer’s Statement:
“Delaware lost a true public servant with the passing of Patti Blevins. From serving on the Elsmere Town Council and as Mayor of Elsmere to nearly three decades in the Delaware Senate, where she rose to become President Pro Tempore, Patti devoted her life to our state. Patti led with compassion, conviction and a deep love for Delaware. Her decades of service helped shape our state, and her legacy lives on in the communities she served, the people she mentored and the countless Delawareans whose lives she touched. Whether fighting domestic violence or advocating for animal welfare, Patti dedicated her life to standing up for those whose voices too often go unheard. On behalf of the State of Delaware, I extend my deepest condolences to Patti’s family, friends, former colleagues and all those who loved her. May her memory be a blessing and may her lifetime of service continue to inspire all of us who have the privilege of serving the people of this state.”