Indian River Volunteer Firefighters were called for an unknown fire just after 4:30 Saturday morning. Arriving at the Oak Meadows development firefighters found a double-wide manufactured home fully involved and requested assistance and medics.

One person was found and CPR was started and EMS requested to make a faster response. A secondary search of the residence was also made.

Officials believe the fire had been burning unnoticed for some time before the call came in from a nearby resident.

One person was transported to a nearby medical facility. The Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating.